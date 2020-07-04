HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Helsinki CC vs Empire CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4, 2020

HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
HCC vs ECC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
HCC vs ECC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details
July 4– 1:00 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.
HCC vs ECC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team
HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans (VICE CAPTAIN)
HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Khalid Rahman Mangal
HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team All-rounders: G Abbas Butt, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (CAPTAIN), A Arjunan
HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, K Bhatnagar, Adnan Syed
HCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Helsinki CC Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan
Empire CC Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi
