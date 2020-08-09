HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
HCC vs GHM ECS T10 Finland Match Details
August 8 – 12:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.
HCC vs GHM ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team
HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attique
HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan
HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Abbas Butt (CAPTAIN), Ziaur Rehman, Aniketh Pushtay (VICE CAPTAIN)
HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Parveen Garhwal, Muhammad Kashif, Venkatram Yellapragada
HCC vs GHM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Helsinki Cricket Club : Ziaur Rehman, Rizwan Ali, Adnan Ahmad, Pranjay Arya, Abdullah Attiqe, Sohail Amin, Parveen Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid.
Greater Helsinki Markhors : Abbas Butt, Aniketh Pushtay, Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Akhil Arjunan, Amrik Bhatia, Maneesh Chauhan, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Venkatram Yellapragada.
