HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Hasselt CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.
HCC vs MECC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
HCC vs MECC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard
HCC vs MECC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details
August 15 – 6:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground
HCC vs MECC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team
HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zazai Kamran
HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mujeeb Khan, Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh (CAPTAIN), Yar Muhammad
HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hassan Shah, Deen Islam (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Ismail
HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Athreya Rajaraman, Abdulrahimzai Mohammed Idris
HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Hasselt CC : Harman Singh, Athreya Rajaraman, Jaspinder Singh, Gurnam Singh, Syed Qasim Hassan Shah, Syed Zaki Ul Hassan Shah, Saranjit Singh, Fazel Karim Shinwari, Kamran Mirza, Nishan Singh, Harjot Singh.
Mechelen Eagles CC : Miakhel Yar Muhammad, Ikramullah Naser, Zazai Kamran, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Muhammad Ismail, Abdulrahimzai Mohammad Idris, Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Deen Islam, Khogyani Shakerullah, Shinwari Mujeeb Khan.
