HCC vs PKCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Hawks CC and Pakcelona CC – the two teams in the bottom section of Group A will clash with each other in Match 26 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, which will be played at 02:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign, as HCC lost their opening match against Badalona Shaheen CC, while PKCC beat Fateh CC. PKCC, however, failed to keep up their level as they have lost two consecutive games since their first win. They now have a chance to get back to winning ways against HCC, who have a match earlier in the day against FCC. If HCC manages to beat FCC, they will surely hope to take on PKCC in high spirits.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 20 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC captain: Muhammad Sohail

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC vice-captain: Ishtiaq Nazir

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC wicketkeeper: Muhammad Sanaullah

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC batsmen: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umar Latif, Amir Hamza

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC all-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Adnan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC bowlers: Zafar Farhan, Amir Ali, Shahzad Khan

HCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Kamraan Zia, Umar Latif, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sanaullah (WK), Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Zafar Farhan , Amir Ali

HCC vs PKCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Adeel Ahmed, Jahanzaib Asghar (WK), Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

