HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
HCC vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
HCC vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HCC vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Match Details
August 8 – 3:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.
HCC vs SKK ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jordan O’Brien (CAPTAIN)
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Affan Bin Zafar, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Ponniah Vijendran
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Aniketh Pushtay, Ghulam Abbas Butt (VICE CAPTAIN), Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Akhil Arjunan, Waqas Raja, Asim Ghani
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Helsinki Cricket Club : Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushtay, Affan Bin Zafar, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid-Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Akhil Arjunan.
SKK Rapids : Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Areeb Quadir, Alastair Hay, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Asim Ghani.
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Helsinki Cricket Club vs SKK Rapids – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020
