HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 Helsinki Cricket Club vs KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
HCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Streaming Details
Live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
HCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 Match Details
June 26 – 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground
HCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 My Dream11 Team
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Areeb Abdul Quadir
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Khalid Rahman Mangal, Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zakiullah Kamal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Atif Rasheed (VC)
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adnan Syed, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Akhil Arjunan
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Helsinki Cricket Club Ghulam Abbas Butt, Sapan Mehta, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Aniketh Pushthay, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Akhil Arjunan, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Adnan Syed
KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti Ponniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas,Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 Helsinki Cricket Club vs KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HCC vs SKK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HCC vs SKK Dream11 Best Picks / HCC vs SKK Dream11 Captain / HCC vs SKK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
