HCC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 2020 | Finland is all set to kick off the season with their domestic cricket. The Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will kick off from Monday, June 1. The Finland Premier League T20 2020 final is slated for August 30. The two-month long tournament will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches, which will be played during the tournament. All the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG). Cricket enthusiasts catch up on all the action live on Fancode app. The inaugural fixture of the Finnish Premier League T20 will see Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) lockhorns with Vantaa CC (VCC). In their opening fixture, both the sides will try to prove themselves and earn the winning points. The Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 between Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC will commence at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
The rest of the teams taking part in the tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids)
Finnish Premier League T20: Dream11 Prediction HCC vs VCC - weather report and pitch report
The sky is expected to be cloudy throughout the day. The humidity record at 55%. The maximum temperature is 15 degree celsius and minimum will be 9 degrees. The chances of rain is less.
Finnish Premier League T20: Dream11 Team prediction, HCC vs VCC - Dream11 Tips
Captain: Ameer Hamsa Warsha
Vice-Captain: Madura Milan Hettiarachilage
Wicket-keeper: Zahidulla Kamal,
Batsman: Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Chanaka Jayasinge, Pulkit Arora
All-rounder: Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Vikas Joshi, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Aniketh Pushthay
Bowler: Akhil Arjunan, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Rakesh Bhaskar
Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 Helsinki Cricket Club probable line-up vs Vantaa CC: Zahidullah (c), Zaki Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Sayed, Obaid Ullah ,Abdu Ahad, Khalid Mangal, Manish Chohan, Aniket, Anwar Khan, Wahid Qureshi
Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 Vantaa CC probable line-up vs Helsinki Cricket Club: UKRSF Koruwage, D Hethumuni, PSDS Karunamuny, J Ahmad, T Senanayake, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage Tavernier, Ursan Kim Tavernier, MM Hettiarachilage, TJP Singappuli Arachchilage, N Hangamuwe, G Pensia,HCC vs VCC
