HCCS vs CTL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Hira CC Sabadell will play their last match of the ECS T10 Barcelona against Catalunya on Thursday at 05:00 pm IST. Having lost five of six games played, HCCS have not much to play for except for pride. But against a team like Catalunya, they are likely to get crushed again. Catalunya have been splendid from the start and are the only team that have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They are clearly the favourites to make the semi-finals from their group but there are still two more matches to go for them and they would like to keep their winning streak.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 29 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya vice-captain: Yasir Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya wicketkeeper: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya batsmen: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya all-rounders: Saqib Latif, Rauf Zaman, Ikram UI Haq

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Catalunya bowlers: Syed Sherazi, Shaukat Shahbaz, Manan Ayub

HCCS vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Catalunya: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar UI Haq, Shanawar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Fakhar Chattha, Ikram UI Haq, Adnan Abbas, Manan Ayub, Mehmood Akhtar

HCCS vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Rauf Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Sherazi, Shaukat Shahbaz