HCCS vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Falco Zalmi CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

For the first time in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, Hira CC Sabadell and Falco Zalmi CC will play their first head-to-head match against each other.

This will be the fifth outing of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, which is scheduled to be played at 12:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on October 13.

HCCS have found its key players in Anwar-Ul-Haq and Ikram-Ul-Haq, whereas FZL can look out for Tanveer Iqbal and Rehmanullah Rajpoot’s performances today. Both HCCS abd FZL will be looking forward to start their campaign with a win in their first match.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 13 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

HCCS Vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: M Irshad, M Ihsan, M Ayub, K Mehmood, S Shahzad, A Abbas, A Azmat, A Ul Haq, F Hussain, R Ahmad, Ikram-Ul-Haq

HCCS Vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: A Ahmed, A Sarwar, A Ghazanfar, I Ahmad, K Raja, R Ullah, S Ahmed, T Iqbal, A Khan, M Banaras, J Akram