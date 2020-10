HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Best Picks / HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Captain / HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC match is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 23. The match will commence from 2:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The HCCS vs RSCC outing is crucial for the host team as they have only won a single match out of the four matches played. Raval Sporting CC have also not been in great form but one can consider their performance as average since the team have won two out of the five matches.

Hira CC Sabadell, which have a total of two points, won their latest match against Gracia CC by one wicket. Raval Sporting CC, on the other hand, with four points lost to Falco Zalmi by 70 runs on October 21.

HCCS vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

HCCS vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC Live Score / Scorecard

HCCS vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details

October 23 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Datta Karan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Aamir Manzoor

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC wicketkeeper: Aamir Manzoor

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC all-rounders: Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Fida -Hussain, Shanawar Ali. Datta Karan

HCCS vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Mubashar Irshad (WK), Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Ali Azmat, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida -Hussain, Shanawar Ali

HCCS vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: Aamir Manzoor (wk), Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki