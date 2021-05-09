- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
'He Acts Like Your Childhood Friend, Gives Complete Freedom' - Shami Opens up on Kohli's Captaincy
Mohammed Shami throws light on Virat Kohli's captaincy style.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
The current generation of Indian fast bowlers has been widely regarded as the best ever in the team’s history based on the success they have tasted consistently across the world. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav have proved to be a tough nut to crack and the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan have only added more depth to their fast bowling reserves.
Shami has credited part of the success to the complete freedom the bowlers have enjoyed under the captaincy of Virat Kohli who backs their plans to the hilt. “Virat has always supported and given freedom to bowlers. He always asks us about our plans first. He only gives his inputs once our plan fails,” Shami told Cricbuzz.
He further added that Kohli never puts the bowling unit under undue pressure and in fact acts like he’s a childhood friend. “As far as our fast bowling goes, Kohli has never put us under pressure. It’s never feel like you are standing in front of Virat Kohli. He acts like a childhood friend,” Shami said.
However, the 30-year-old did add that there are times when Kohli loses his cool but that’s only for the benefit of the team and is something nobody minds. “Sometimes he (Kohli) gets very funny, sometimes he gets aggressive. That we don’t mind. We are all playing for the country. He gives us complete freedom to do execute our plans. No captain will give you so much freedom,” Shami said.
In 50 Tests, Shami has taken 180 wickets including five five-wicket hauls. He claims that the quality of Indian bowlers – be it pacers or spinners – means they are able to perform on any surface which only makes the job of other teams more difficult.
“Be it our spinners or pacers, we have quality bowlers. This has created complications for other teams as to what type of wickets to be prepared for the Indian team. If they give us spinning track, our team is already known for spinners but should there be a seaming surface, our pacers will roll them over,” he said.
