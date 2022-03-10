'He Bats Like a Boss in India': Sunil Gavaskar Picks His Choice of Opener for 2nd Sri Lanka Tests

Rohit Sharma kickstarted his innings as India’s Test captain with a blast. In the recently concluded first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, the team defeated visitors by an innings and 222 runs. With big guns like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane facing an exit from the Test team, India’s batting order was quite fresh for the cricket watchers. Hanuma Vihari walked out to bat at number three, while Shreyas Iyer took over Rahane’s position.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was one of the most notable names who didn’t get a place in the playing XI. As KL Rahul was not available for the series, the team management had to pick between Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

Considering that Agarwal had a hard time in the Test series against South Africa earlier this year, and Gill scored 52, 47 and 44 in his last three innings, many reckoned that the latter would get a chance but the team management went ahead with Agarwal.

Speaking about India’s batting order on Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar backed India’s decision to play Agarwal over Gill. The little master highlighted that Gill has not played any form of cricket in the last couple of months and heaped massive praises on Agarwal for scoring big runs in home Tests.

“He (Gill) hasn’t played any form of cricket in the last two months. He did not even play Ranji Trophy so if you have to play for India, you need some or the other type of practice. Of course, he has the talent, there is no doubt about it. But in the end, it is also about form,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“And if you see carefully, Mayank Agarwal always scores big in India’s home series. He bats like a boss in India but doesn’t score runs overseas. In home series, he has at least one big hundred or a double century. So, he should definitely open,” he added.

