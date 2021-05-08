He Bowled in One Test....Now He is Not Playing the Entire Series: Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav

Former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra has questioned Kuldeep Yadav‘s exclusion from the 30-man India squad which will play the WTC final and the five match Test series against England starting August 4. Chopra said since BCCI could have picked a lengthy squad owing to Covid, why not give Yadav a chance in it. The team has four finger spinners in Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. He asked why not a wrist spinner.

“Personally, even Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion is a little harsh. He has not played too much cricket, so to make the formal opinion that he does not make the cut, I feel that he is a little hard done by,” Chopra said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.”He bowled only one Test against England, on a raging turner. Picked up a couple of wickets at the end. Did not play the pink-ball Test. Now he is not playing the entire series,” he added.

“Not just the WTC final, but also the five-match Test series against England. In Covid times, you have the luxury of playing larger squads, so why not Kuldeep Yadav,” he further said.”You get as many as four-spin bowling options – Ashwin, Jadeja, Sundar, and Axar Patel – but all of them are finger-spinners. So, why not a wrist-spinner against a side that tends to struggle against them,” he signed off.

Chopra has got a point, as Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played many games. He played just one Test against England in the home season. Wasn’t even fielded in the KKR playing eleven not even once in IPL 2021 and now he will be out of action for more than three months. He can make a possible comeback in IPL 2021, if it happens. Kuldeep was once a rising star as he along with Yuzvendra Chahal shone on South Africa tour in 2018. But then IPL 2019 happened and Kuldeep lost the plot. Even in 2019 World Cup he was disappointing to say the least.

