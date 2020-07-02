Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

He Brought a Knife to My Throat, Mickey Arthur Had to Intervene: Grant Flower on Pakistan Legend

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has come out in the open and talked about a shocking incident that took place between the two players. Pakistan’s highest run-scorer, held a knife to his throat when he attempted to pass on some batting advice.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
While talking to his brother Andy Flower and host Neil Manthorp on the Following On Cricket Podcast, he revealed this incident.

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower. “Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket.

“But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

That was a good tour for Younis, who ended it with a spectacular 175 in Sydney.

Talking about a few more characters from the Pakistani team, he named the erratic Ahmed Shehzad.

“He’s a very skilful batter, but quite rebellious. Every team has got their rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so.” During Flower's tenure, some of the more talented players rose through the ranks of Pakistan cricket, like Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and most significantly, Babar Azam.

