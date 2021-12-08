'He Can be a Good Option for the Number 3': Former India Wicketkeeper Picks Pujara's Replacement for SA Tour

At the moment, speculations about India’s Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara not making the cut in India’s squad for the South Africa Tour are rife. With the upcoming series, we can expect a decision on his future to be made. According to former India wicketkeeper, Saba Karim, Mayank Agarwal would be a good replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 in the next Test series against South Africa if the management indeed decides to omit the senior batter.

Mayank, who made 150 and 62 in the first and second innings of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, can play both defensive and attacking shots, said Karim.

ALSO READ | A New Colour Added to Men’s Test Wicket-takers List as Cameron ‘Green’ Joins the Club

During a show on YouTube channel, Khelneeti, he said, “When a player has played domestic cricket for 4-5 years, then he knows how to counter spinners well. He can be a good option for the number 3 spot as he can deal with seamers with the new ball while also being able to attack the spinners.”

Currently, India has the liberty to make some changes in their Playing XI because they boast of a commendable bench strength. Apart from Mayank, there is Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant waiting to cement a spot in the batting order.

However, Karim backs Mayank to make it to the line-up over others.

“There should be stability in the top-order. If players batting at number 3,4 and 5 aren’t scoring runs regularly, then the lower-order will be under pressure. If you are playing against a strong blowing attack, then they would not let you hang in there in such cases. Either you wait for your main players to come back to form or you will have to give chances to newer players. I think the time has come to give new players a chance,” Karim said.

ALSO READ | ‘Would’ve Been Hitting Them Right Between the Eyes’: Shane Warne Not Happy with England Resting Anderson and Broad for Gabba Test

However, it is also possible that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be back as the primary opening duo in South Africa, while Pujara could be given another go on his No. 3 spot. It remains to be seen what route the management under Rahul Dravid will take going forward.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here