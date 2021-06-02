‘He Can Take The Game Away From Opposition’ - Ravichandran Ashwin Heaps High Praise on India Star

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is confident that Team India will do well against New Zealand in the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 18.

In recent times, Rishabh Pant has emerged as a game-changer and is being touted as key to India’s chances with Ashwin backing him up to deliver the good against New Zealand.

After his fare share of criticism, Pant has made a remarkable turnaround. The wicketkeeper-batter emerged as the hero of India’s memorable Test series win in Australia. The southpaw followed the same form in the series against England, where he shone in all three formats.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ashwin said, “We all know what sort of player Pant is.”

Adding that the southpaw has the capability to take the “game away from the opposition.”

The senior India cricketer also reckons that Pant’s inclusion is crucial as the team will have the luxury of batting the wicketkeeper at six down and can thus field five bowlers. Further lauding him he added that Pant has a “natural bat swing” and his “fearless approach” makes him a special player and a “talent to watch.”

Pant’s match-saving 97 runs against Australia in the third Test at Sydney and then an unbeaten 89 on the final day of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba helped India to a memorable series win.

He continued that form in the Test series against England at home recently. The 23-year-old struck 270 runs in six innings – the highest in the series.

After WTC Final, India will take on England in a five-match series. On being asked if India can beat England in their own backyard, Ashwin said the hosts “play good cricket” on their home pitches and they have consistently shown how good they are in those conditions.

He added that English pacer James Anderson will make it difficult as it can be for Team India, however he is confident that the current team should fare well due to their experiences.

