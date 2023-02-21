He Can Use Sarcasm for Rohit at 24, And I Cannot Point out Underperforming Rahul at 31: Prasad Hits Back at Chopra

Veteran India pacer Venkatesh Prasad hit back at Aakash Chopra for taking a shot at him on his YouTube Channel and ridiculed his criticism of out-of-form KL Rahul. Prasad has been quite active on Twitter in recent times where he shares his cricketing views regarding the Indian team. With Rahul failing to score big in the first two Tests, Prasad lashed out at the Indian opener and team management for giving him a long rope in the side when other players are waiting in the wings to get a chance in the XI.

Chopra ridiculed Prasad’s criticism of Rahul as he said in his video, “If there are any agendas, let’s not peddle them."

Prasad also didn’t hold back and fired shots at Chopra with a series of tweets.

“I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes," Prasad wrote on Twitter.

“And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :)."

The veteran pacer further dug out an old tweet of Chopra from 2012 where he took a shot at current India captain Rohit Sharma.

“This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai," he added.

Prasad further stated that he doesn’t have anything against any player and he is only raising his voice for the unfair selection policy.

“I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda," he added.

Prasad didn’t stop there as he took a shot at Chopra for calling his views a personal agenda and pointed out that the former opener himself made a great career by airing his views.

“I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have …," he said.

KL Rahul has scored just 38 runs in three innings against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as several former cricketers and fans are not happy with the team management for giving him a long rope despite poor performances.

