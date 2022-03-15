'He Could be The Next Big Thing in Indian Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Bright Future For Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer continues to polish his reputation as a solid middle-order batter having churned out sparkling knocks with in trying conditions. He made a century on Test debut against New Zealand last year in Kanpur with his team in a spot of bother and then in Bengaluru, against Sri Lanka, when other batters struggled to put bat on ball, he peeled off 92 and 67 in the first and second innings respectively.

His performances have impressed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to claim that should Iyer keep this up, he could very well become the next big thing in Indian cricket. “Because anybody who plays the way he did…it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Iyer batted differently from other batters. He decided to attack on a rank-turner that tested batters to the hilt during the first day and missed out on a century by just eight runs.

For his twin half-centuries, the 27-year-old was chosen as the player-of-the-match as India wrapped up another big win to clinch the series 2-0.

“… I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when the bowlers came in, and then I added around 40 more runs," Iyer explained his approach.

“I could have got out earlier as well, so didn’t worry about the hundred," he added.

Iyer has realised his dream of playing Test cricket and hopes to keep improving. “I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going," he said.

