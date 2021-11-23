‘He Deserves a Bit of a Break to Switch Off From Cricket’: Robin Uthappa Backs Out of Form India Youngster

Team India affected a series whitewash on New Zealand in the recently-concluded 3-match T20I series. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue displayed a commendable show in all the three games. However, there was one player who was in hot waters for his below-par batting was wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Known for his flamboyant approach, Pant struggled to remain among runs in the T20s against the Black Caps. He managed to score 33 runs in three innings. Though he managed to remain unbeaten on two occasions but his struggle was visible throughout.

Speaking of the same, India batsman Robin Uthappa opined that the long durations inside multiple bio-bubbles might have taken a toll on the youngsters’ mind and body. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner suggested that Pant deserves a bit of a break.

“Rishabh has been on the road with the Indian team for a couple of years non-stop. He has made himself available to play anything and everything without complaining. To be constantly in a bubble sap you. I am certain that also has an implication on the way he performs on the field.

“Maybe lack of clarity or mental fatigue, it could be just that as well. He is a high-class player and it’s a matter of time before he comes back and hits the ball the way we know he can. I think he deserves a bit of a break to just switch off from cricket,” Uthappa told ESPN Cricinfo.

Earlier, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori also addressed Pant’s problem, stating that if the Delhi youngster doesn’t return among runs, he may end up being replaced.

“I will be surprised if they (team management) don’t talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn’t, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL can keep wickets as well in T20. They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quick as well,” said Vettori.

