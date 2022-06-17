'He Did Not Look Like Getting Out': Tim Paine Admires Virat Kohli's Innings in Adelaide Test

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine who has a history of on-field rivalry with Virat Kohli with the two often involved in heated on-field exchanges. However, Paine does admire Kohli the batter with the India batting star’s Adelaide innings during the 2020-21 being one of his favourites.

Paine recalled the former Indian skipper’s 71-run innings in the first day-night Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy played at the Adelaide Oval which is remembered for India’s stunning batting collapse in the second innings.

Watching Kohli control in India’s first dig, Paine thought that Australia was set to have a hard time getting him dismissed. Thankfully, for the hosts, Kohli’s innings was cut short by a run out.

“Yeah, I must admit though when he was batting… he was on 20-30. Then the lights came on, and I was like ‘Wow, he did not look like getting out, did he? And I was like ‘We are in some serious trouble here,'” Paine said in VOOT’s docuseries Bando Mein Tha Dum.

Kohli received equal support from Ajinkya Rahane from the other end. And together they appeared to be taking the Indian side to a comfortable position. Paine pointed out that the conditions were not easy to bat, especially under the lights, but the duo made it look so easy.

However, to the delight of the Australian camp, a mix-up between the duo provided a breakthrough and brought them right into the match. “Thankfully, Rahane ran him out. It was brilliant. Particularly, when you feel so out of the game, we couldn’t create a chance and they were batting so well, to then be literally just gifted one, and a really simple one,” Paine added.

Capitalising on Kohli’s fall, Australian bowlers ran through the Indian batting lineup. From 188/4, India was bundled up for 244. In reply, Australia could get only to 191, giving the visitors a 53-run lead.

For India, things fell completely flat in their second innings and a strong batting unit was cleaned up for meagre 36. None of the India batters could cross the double-digit mark as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared 9 wickets between them.

Australia eventually registered an 8-wicket victory.

