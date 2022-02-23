'He Didn't Have Any Variations': Ex-India Cricketer Recalls Jasprit Bumrah's Ranji Debut in 2013

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set for a new role in the Indian team. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the finest speedsters in the world. And now, he will take the field as India’s vice-captain in the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka, beginning from Thursday in Lucknow.

It’s been 9 years since Bumrah played his first professional game of cricket for Gujarat. Back in 2013, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Gujarat under the leadership of former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, the former cricketer said Bumrah’s unique action had created a buzz in the state well before he became a pace bowling sensation in the country and the entire world.

“It’s a very proud feeling,” Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

“A lot of people in India were talking early on about his action and how easily he can pick up injuries but even before that, this was being talked about in Gujarat. There was also this notion that he just bowls fast and beats batters but does not dismiss them. But you couldn’t have known for sure until you got him to play in the Ranji Trophy,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recalled the time when Bumrah had the least variations. Parthiv explained how the right-arm quick learned the bowling tactics with time and had a great help from former Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga in the IPL.

“In the beginning, he didn’t have any variations apart from the inswinger from wide of the crease and the yorker. Then he learned how to use the crease better. He tried bowling outswingers and it was not easy for him considering his action. He worked on that with Malinga and improved that aspect of his game. He added the yorker with the new ball in his arsenal,” he said.

