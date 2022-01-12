'He Didn't Try to Dominate the Bowlers': Gautam Gambhir Says Kohli 'Left His Ego Behind' in Cape Town

Virat Kohli looked in a different zone when he walked out to bat in his 99th Test match. It was early arrival for the India captain at the crease after the visitors were reduced to 33 for 2. He usually bats with aggression but on Tuesday, Kohli was as disciplined as ever.

On the opening day of the Cape Town Test, Kohli fought a lone battle against the Proteas attack. He notched up his 28th Test half-century with a cover drive that went for a boundary. He let go of almost every delivery that was moving away from the off stump; something that has troubled the India skipper a lot in the past.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Kohli scored a gritty 79 off 201 deliveries as India posted 223 in their first innings. The Indian captain garnered massive praise for his resilient knock on a tricky Cape Town surface. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir stated that the 32-year-old kept his ego aside and batted for his team.

“Virat has said many times that when you go to England, you should leave behind your ego in India. Today, Virat Kohli left behind his ego in the kit bag and this knock reminds me of his very successful tour of England, where he got beaten many times but left a lot of deliveries outside off-stump,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

“Today, in the same way, he left deliveries outside off-stump, he got beaten as well but kept his ego with himself. He did not try to dominate the bowlers on every delivery,” he added.

ALSO READ | 3rd Test, IND vs SA, Day 1 Talking Points: Virat Kohli And Kagiso Rabada Put on a Show in Cape Town

Not only cricket experts but opponent bowlers were also impressed by the way Kohli batted on the first day. Rabada, who bagged the wicket of India captain, said the latter batted brilliantly.

“The plan was to bowl a good line and length. It was pretty obvious to try to swing away as he was going out that way. He was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him,” said Rabada.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here