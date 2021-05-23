He Displayed Good Leadership Skills & Rotated His Bowlers Well: Avesh Khan On DC Captain Rishabh Pant

Avesh Khan was one of the finds of the suspended 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and returned with 14 wickets in 8 matches at a strike rate of 12.8 and economy rate of 7.7. He was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The impressive right-arm fast medium bowler, in an exclusive with Cricketnext, spoke about his friendship and dynamics with the captain of the Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant.

Avesh Khan Interview: ‘Nailing Yorkers Key to Success in Any Form of Cricket’

Khan stated that Pant was a good friend and the duo spent a lot of time off the field having conversations over many subjects.

“Rishabh and I are good friends. We spend time together ever after matches, sometimes we have dinner together as well. Our discussions revolve around cricket mostly,” stated Khan.

Pant has grown exponentially as a cricketer in the last few months starting with the tour to Australia in December. He has produced many match-defining performances for India with the bat not only in Australia but in the home series against England too. His leadership skills have also merited praise from various quarters – Pant was handed over the reins of the Capitals this season when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He led the Capitals with distinction winning 6 of the 8 matches taking them to the top of the table before the competition was suspended.

Khan recognised the leadership qualities in Pant and was in all praise for his captain.

“He displayed good leadership skills. The result is proof. He rotated his bowlers well. I enjoyed a lot playing under him. His form with the bat was excellent as well. He’s always encouraging us during the team meetings, always keeps the team above everything else,” added Khan.

Khan added that there were similarities in the captaincy styles of Pant and Iyer with both motivating their players to do well.

“Both back their players. They are young players and I think both are quite impressive as leaders. Both consult bowlers before placing fields and advise us on where to pitch the deliveries.”​

