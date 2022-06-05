'He Doesn't Like The Spotlight': Gary Kirsten on His 'Close Friend' Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans made a memorable debut in IPL putting to rest all speculations surrounding their squad makeup to dominate the season and become the champions. They topped the league stage before winning the first qualifier and then the summit clash to lift the IPL 2022 trophy under the captaincy of allrounder Hardik Pandya.

GT team mentor Gary Kirsten and head coach Ashish Nehra formed a formidable partnership playing a vital role in the team’s success. Kirsten isn’t new to winning major titles having earlier coached India to the ODI World Cup title win in 2011 but for Nehra this was a first major title in a coaching role.

Kirsten has nothing but praise for his coaching partner whom he found as someone not interested in taking the spotlight while always thinking how he can improve his players.

“Ashish is a close friend and we have walked a long journey together. As a player I enjoyed his willingness to keep understanding his game and his professionalism. He coaches with his heart, always thinking about his players and how he can help them,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

“He’s low profile and does not like the spotlight. He is tactically one of the best coaches in the IPL and is always talking to his players about how to make better performances,” he added.

Kirsten then shed some light on the coaching methodology Nehra and he used to keep the players ready for different match situations.

“Ashish wants his players to have options and he helps them understand when to use them. A set game-plan is not possible in the IPL; the matches are extremely complex with new scenarios happening all the time. This requires in-the-moment planning and players who can think for themselves and adjust a game-plan or use a different strategy in an over,” Kirsten explained.

He continued, “As coaches, we help the players think through this. I think we complement each other really well, and we trust each other’s work. I played the role of assisting him in his thinking and wherever I could, just to keep the wheels on track.”

