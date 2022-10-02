IND vs SA: 'He Has Been Absolutely Fantastic for the Franchise He Plays For'-Rahul Dravid All Praise for 'Mentally Strong' India Bowler

Some major flaws in India’s death bowling have been exposed in the tournaments they played last month. In the Asia Cup, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel was largely felt. India leaked too many runs in the last 2-3 overs, especially in the Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and were ultimately knocked out.

Come the Australia series at home, the duo returned after the injury layoff but only Harshal could play all three games. It was expected that India’s bowling would be back on track when these two right-arm quicks join the side. But that wasn’t the case at all.

Harshal Patel turned out to be extremely expensive in the first two games against Australia. Though he bettered himself in the final face-off in Hyderabad, he ended up leaking a total of 99 runs in the entire series and bagged just one wicket.

While Bumrah got ruled out with a back injury, Harshal returned more confident in Thiruvananthapuram and this time he was better than in the previous series. He returned figures of 2 for 26 in 4 overs, showing signs that he is getting back to his usual form.

India will now face the Proteas on Sunday in Guwahati and head coach Rahul Dravid believes that the 31-year-old pacer will gradually get into the groove, stating that it’s not easy to get your rhythm back immediately after returning from an injury.

“Harshal is a mentally strong cricketer. If you look at his performances over the last two years, he has been absolutely fantastic for the franchise he plays for. Even in international cricket, he has bowled some really good spells. He’s preparing really well, he’s practising really hard,” said Dravid at the press conference on the eve of the 2nd T20I against South Africa.

“It can happen sometimes. He has come after an injury and it takes a little bit of time to get used to it. He bowled a phenomenal last over against Australia in Hyderabad. Even the last over in the last game against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. He bowled fantastic last overs; 8 runs and 7 runs and he got the wicket of Tim David. In a tight game, it can make a big difference,” he added.

Dravid further said the management is happy over the progress of Harshal and said the more he plays, the faster he gets better.

“We’re very happy with the way he’s progressing. The more and more games he plays, the better for him,” Dravid said.

