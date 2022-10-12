'He has Got This Amazing Feature to Bowl The Repetitive Lengths': Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Indian Spinner

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praises on Kuldeep Yadav after his match-winning performance in the third ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. Kuldeep claimed a four-fer as India won the match by 7 wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The left-arm spinner missed out on a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad but he impressed many with his bowling in the ODI series against South Africa.

Ashwin hailed the left-arm leg spinner and said he had a special credential to do well in red-ball cricket.

“I have always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav when we talk about wrist spinners. He has got this amazing feature to bowl the repetitive lengths that are required to do well in the long format,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran off-spinner suggested that Kuldeep has a great quality to pitch the ball on a particular spot at regular interval.

“He can land in a particular spot whenever he wants, and that’s a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner. That’s a massive value for a wrist spinner,” Ashwin said in the video.

Kuldeep, who had sustained a knee injury followed by a hand injury, looked in good rhythm during the ODI series.

Ashin also talked highly of Shardul Thakur for his all-round skills as he pointed out his vital contribution in the first ODI against South Africa.

“He can make things happen with both bat and ball. He picked wickets and scored runs too during the backend of the game when we were really struggling. He stitched a vital partnership with Sanju Samson,” Ashwin further added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, captain Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to bowl first after 30 minutes of delay caused by a wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep (4-18), Shahbaz (2-32) and Washington (2-15) spinning a vicious web on a pitch which had moisture and made batting difficult.

The spin troika, along with Mohammed Siraj’s 2-17, completely outplayed South Africa to bowl them out for just 99 in 27.1 overs, which is their lowest ODI score against India. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at this venue as the visitors’ lost their last six wickets for 33 runs.

