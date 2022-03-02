'He Has That Talent': Irfan Pathan Names IND Youngster Who 'Should Receive Same Backing as Siraj'

The Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo has thoroughly tested India’s bench strength in the last three T20I series at home. The experiments were done in order to simplify the squad selection process for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. While several players were recalled, many youngsters made their international debuts and produced impressive performances.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan was one of the young talents who got an opportunity to represent India twice in the past two weeks. He made his debut in the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata and played his next game against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. He had a tough outing in his debut game but made a strong comeback in the next one, scalping a couple of wickets right in his opening spell.

ALSO READ | ‘Won’t be Surprised if He Wins it’: Aakash Chopra Names All-rounder Who’ll Pip Venkatesh Iyer in T20 WC Squad

Avesh has been a prominent bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and tried to replicate the same for his country. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the speedster from Indore must receive enough backing from his captain and head coach just like Mohammed Siraj, who succeeded in the international arena because he had the faith of former skipper Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

“Backing is very important for every player because when you play in international cricket, you have more bad days than good days,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

“When you have those bad days, it is important that your captain and the team management backs you. When we talk about Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli backed him a lot. I would go to the extent of saying that Kohli should be credited for the confidence with which Siraj bowls in international cricket. So yes, players need that backing. And I believe Avesh Khan should receive the same backing as Siraj because he has that talent,” Pathan said.

ALSO READ | ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli ‘Cheers’ for Women In Blue Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Avesh will now return to action in the IPL for his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Before making his international, he bagged a contract worth INR 10.75 crore, becoming the most expensive uncapped player at the mega auction last month.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here