'He has the Art, uses his mind Very Well': Danish Kaneria Picks India's 'Fantastic Option' for T20 WC, Asia Cup

The fans on social media were divided after the Indian team management handed a debut cap to Avesh Khan in the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday. The netizens believed that Arshdeep Singh, who made his T20 debut in England, must have been preferred ahead of Avesh.

The left-arm quick from Punjab may have played just one game in India’s ongoing overseas tour but has shown a lot of promise in his performance. In his debut game against England in Southampton, Arshdeep returned 2/18 in 3.3 overs including a maiden.

With less than three months remaining for the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia, several former cricketers have backed Arshdeep’s selection in India’s 15-man squad for the showpiece event. The latest individual to bandwagon is ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria who has termed the left-arm fast bowler a ‘great asset’.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Kaneria opined that Arshdeep can do wonders for Team India if he gets a place in the team.

“Mark my words. Arshdeep will play the third ODI and make an impact too. Arshdeep has the art, and he uses his mind while bowling. He bowls sensibly and knows how to take wickets. He can be a fantastic option for the Indian team for T20 World Cup and maybe for Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and he can be successful being a left-arm pacer,” Kaneria said.

Besides Arshdeep, the former Pakistan spinner rooted for the return of T Natarajan who rose to success during India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21. Following a stellar season in IPL 2020, the left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu was picked up as a net bowler for the tour but multiple injuries in the Indian camp led to his international debut.

Kaneria said he would like to see Natarajan playing for India again.

“I want to also see Natarajan playing for India again. He can make an impact just like he did in Australia. He is a fantastic bowler, but India has currently got an incredible bowling lot. Team management has to decide how to utilize its bowlers,” said Kaneria.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here