'He Hasn’t Done Any Crime': Harbhajan Singh Comes in Support of KL Rahul

Legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh came to the defence of out-of-form batsman KL Rahul amid the torrid time the Karnataka-born player has had to endure.

ALSO READ| ‘We Feared Playing Mumbai 10 Years Ago, Now They Fear Us’: Saurashtra Head Coach

“Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith"

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

Rahul has been in terrible touch of late and India’s recent triumph over Australia in the first two tests of the Border-Gavaskar Test series at home were no exceptions.

The opener was sent back to the dugout for paltry scores in both innings in the second Test in Delhi as he was dismissed for 17 runs in the first innings and again for a single run in the second innings.

Rahul did not fare any better in the opening match of the home series, in which India mauled the visitors by an innings and 132 runs, as he was told to take the long walk back to the pavilion for 20 runs off 71 deliveries.

The batsman has come under heavy scrutiny following his poor run in recent games.

Indian have established an unassailable 2-0 series lead against the touring Aussies as they claimed dominating wins in both Tests. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s ton and outstanding performance from spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first and second innings respectively propelled the home side to a thrashing win in the opening game.

The second Test had more of the same for team India as Jadeja stamped his authority on the game once again with a seven-wicket showing in the second innings of the game to clinch the win for the Indian team.

Get the latest Cricket News here