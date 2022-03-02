'He Helped Me At That Phase I Was In': Jemimah Rodrigues Recalls Conversation With Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain and prolific batter Virat Kohli is an inspiration to many of the young and upcoming cricketers. Not just his competitive side and skills to hit the ball out of the park but people also look up to him for the way he handled the ups and downs in his phenomenal international career. Indian woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is one such person. She recently opened up about her meeting with the 33-year-old and how Kohli proved to be an inspiration for her during the tough phase she was going through.

During her appearance on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Rodrigues mentioned that she, along with Smriti Mandhana, had the chance to catch up with Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a café in New Zealand. Though their conversation went on for four hours, Rodrigues shared the brief of the chat.

Rodrigues said that in New Zealand, both the men’s and women’s cricket teams were in the same hotel so she and Smriti had asked Virat: “We want to speak to you Virat bhaiya about batting. Can we meet?" Kohli agreed to meet in a café and was accompanied by Anushka Sharma. Rodrigues stated that they had asked him for just a few minutes but they ended up speaking for four hours. The women’s cricket team batter considers herself privileged as she got the chance to meet such people. “At the right time, we met them and they’ve actually inspired me and helped me at that phase I was in,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues has not been part of the Indian limited-overs squad for a while now. She couldn’t find a place in the squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2022 either, which is slated to begin from March 4. The 20-year-old still has a lot of potential and she might be able to pull a path-breaking comeback in the Indian squad. Notably, Rodrigues had some good numbers in the T20I format while playing for India.

