'He Hit Two or Four Sixes Against me': Harbhajan Singh is a Fan of Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians broke the bank to secure the services of Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month and the top-order batter has started repaying the faith the franchise has show in him. Although the five-time IPL champions MI started their season with a defeat to Delhi Capitals, Ishan played a responsible knock, mixing aggression with caution to belt an unbeaten 81 off 48 at the Brabourne Stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With a successful bid of Rs 15.25 crore, MI made Ishan the costliest buy of the mega auction and second most expensive India player in the IPL history. India legend Harbhajan Singh heaped high praise upon the youngster.

“Ishan has come out as a mature player. When Rohit Sharma was out, he took the batting upon himself and decided that ‘I have to play till the end’. With this knock, he’s proven how capable he is as a batter," Harbhajan said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ Season Opening Woes Continue

He continued, “I am a fan of this guy. Once I bowled to this guy in a match and he hit two or four sixes against me. Watching him bat like that I was clear that he’s going to be an amazing player and now I sit back and enjoy his batting whenever he walks into the middle."

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan said MI will be very happy for their decision to splurge on the 23-year-old.

“Mumbai Indians team management will be the happiest after Ishan’s innings because they made a huge bid on him in the auction. The owners came up with a plan that ‘we’re going after Ishan no matter what.’ And what happened after that? Ishan did what they wanted, he not just started things off brilliantly but also finished for them. It was a mature knock from Ishan," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here