'He Invited Us, Played Perfect Host'-Ravichandran Ashwin Takes a Dig at Tim Paine

Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a dig at Australia captain Tim Paine after the wicket-keeper fired a verbal volley at him during the third Test match at SCG, saying: "I can wait for you to come to Gabba, Ash." Speaking on his youtube channel, Ashwin said: “Tim Paine missed the stumping but I started liking him, he invited us, played the perfect hosts by missing the stumping chance and awarded us the series as well. Can’t say he helped us win 2-1 but yeah, on a sarcastic note, he did.”

India pulled off an improbable win at the Gabba and as a result Paine had to eat up his words. The 34-year-old recounted how everyone hyped up the 'Gabbatoir' once they set foot on the Australian soil.“This is the Gabbatoir breached.They kept repeating Gabbatoir, right? From the minute we landed in Australia, they kept saying Gabbatoir.Welcome to the Gabba. I thought Gabba must really be their fortress or something given the way they were hyping,” he said.

Meanwhile Ashwin had a wonderful chat with fielding coach R Sridhar on his Youtube channel. Ashwin and Sridhar were talking in the former's YouTube channel, and spoke about the heroes of that day - Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ashwin himself and Vihari. And a bit of Shardul Thakur too.

The spinner also mentioned that how the team feel wronged when they found out the strict protocols at the Gabba. “[The] crowd will have a beer and randomly yell at the players,Indian Team shouldn’t leave the bubble, but 15,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the match as if we are circus jokers. More like, we are like the caged animals inside a zoo. The crowd will have a go at us."