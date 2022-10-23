'He Is a Big Player Because He Overcame That Pressure'- Babar Azam Praises Virat Kohli After India's Win

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed Indian ace batter Virat Kohli and reckoned that Pakistan should learn from Kohli on how to deal with pressure.

Pakistan posted a competitive 159-run target with fine half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. However, while chasing the target, Indian openers went back to pavilion quite cheaply. KL Rahul scored only four runs off eight balls and same with Rohit Sharma as he also went back on just four off seven.

Kohli then came into the picture and took the charge of the innings. He smashed an unbeaten 53-ball 82 with the help of six fours and four sixes.

Pakistan tried well but couldn’t get rid of Kohli. Babar, therefore praised the former Indian captain and said that all credit goes to Kohli. Azam further added that Kohli is a big player because he overcame that pressure after early wickets went down.

“Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya. It wasn’t easy with the new ball. We had partnerships after 10 overs. We had a chance. We tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli. In the middle we decided we wanted a wicket and held the spinner back. We had a lot of positives. The way Iftikhar played and the way Shan played, ” said Babar.

He further added, “…whenever India and Pakistan play, there is extra pressure. He is a big player because he overcame that pressure after early wickets went down. The way he built his innings changed the course of the match

He was struggling early, but this innings would have done his confidence a world of good. When you are able to win such matches, you get a lot of confidence individually.”

arlier in the day, India had won the toss and opted to field. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya claimed three-wicket each as they restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

In the chase show, Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took early wickets in the powerplay to hurt India. However, Kohli and Pandya rebuild the chase with a solid partnership and Ravichandran Ashwin smashed the winning run on the final ball.

