'He is a Bit Like Ravichandran Ashwin': Dinesh Karthik Compares Newcomer Prasidh Krishna With Star Offspinner

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has praised fast bowler Prasidh Krishna saying he has a similar mindset to that of India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Krishna made his India debut last year and has since taken nine wickets in four ODIs.

Karthik says Krishna has a mind of his own, a bit like Ashwin which makes him susceptible to be expensive at times but he’s definitely someone who gets wickets.

“Prasidh… is a lovely guy but he has a bit of a free spirit to his bowling. He has his own mind; he is a bit like Ashwin if I might say. He has his own mind, own ways to think. That sometimes gets the best of batsmen out but sometimes also makes him go for runs," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

The 25-year-old Krishna is a tall, right-arm pacer who has played nine first-class matches, 54 List A games and 54 T20s so far. He has taken a combined 175 wickets in his professional career so far.

Karthik explains that since Krishna, who represents Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket, is a thinking bowler it makes him a good prospect in the death-overs.

“He is one of those guys who won’t bowl you 10-40 (10 overs for 40 runs) but he will definitely give you 10-70 (10 overs for 70 runs) and 2-3 wickets. He is a wicket-taker but he goes for runs because he tries for a wicket a lot. He is an attacking bowler. In many ways, he thinks on his own. That’s why he is such a good death bowler - because he is not scared of getting hit. He is somebody who is very good at reacting. If somebody moves around the crease, steps out, it’s not very easy to play him if you do those kind of things," Karthik explained.

“That’s why he is such a good death bowler whenever he has come. The new ball is probably his lesser strength; he is a better bowler at death. But what you will see out of him is, the new ball if he gets to move, he is a terrific bowler there as well. He is somebody who I believe will definitely pick you a couple of wickets consistently without a doubt because of his bounce, because of the way he tries to get a wicket and his mindset," he added.

