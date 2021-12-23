'He is a Game-changing Bowler': Zaheer Khan Lauds India Pacer For His Terrific Record

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan reckons Mohammed Shami as a game-changing bowler whose ability to take two-three wickets during a single spell makes him a vital part of the team’s world-class pace attack. Shami has been a regular presence in India’s Test attack having taken 195 wickets in 54 matches so far including five five-wicket hauls.

“Watching his success gives me a great high," Zaheer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “His journey has been fantastic; in fact, all Indian pacers have developed into fine bowlers. Shami has got a terrific record and is one of the leaders of the pack. The best part about him is that he provides crucial breakthroughs at crucial times."

“He is a game-changing bowler. I have always judged myself as well as other bowlers on the ability to prise out 2-3 important wickets in a spell that can potentially change the game. Shami has that ability. Not surprisingly, he is an important part of our world-class pace attack," he added.

India’s next assignment is the tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests. Zaheer, widely regarded as one of the finest left-arm pacers, enjoyed bowling in the African nation having picked 30 wickets in eight Tests.

The 43-year-old Zaheer knows that while South African conditions are a fast bowler’s delight, they present a different challenge too. India have as many as six pacers in their Test squad for the tour including Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

“When you are playing in Johannesburg, you have the challenge of adjusting to the altitude. That’s one challenge every bowler has to face. The high altitude tests your fitness," Zaheer said.

He continued, “Apart from that, fast bowlers really enjoy bowling in SA because there is always something in their pitches for them right through the Test. I am sure our bowlers will relish the challenge."

The first Test starts from December 26 in Centurion.

