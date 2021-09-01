He is a guardian angel to me: Mohammed Siraj on Bharat Arun

In the recent past, Mohammed Siraj has impressed cricket fans and experts. The Hyderabad pacer has made a huge impact with his splendid performances in both white-ball and red-ball formats. The fast bowler, who has a distinguishing ability to bowl long spells, has cemented his place in the Indian Test side. In 2017, Siraj debuted in T20I for India and has played only three games in the shortest format since.

In the Test series against England, the pacer proved to be skipper Virat Kohli’s go-to man. Siraj gave crucial breakthroughs at Lord’s picking up back to back wickets. In England’s second innings, Siraj picked up four wickets and helped the visitors to secure a thrilling victory by 151 runs.

The cricketer has admittedly credited India bowling coach Bharat Arun for his growth as a player. He was 20 when he met Arun for the first time. Siraj was associated with Arun, before making an appearance for the Indian team. Then, Arun was the bowling coach of Kings XI Punjab. Siraj was spotted by Arun in the nets for IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Eventually, the bowling coach helped him to improve his talent. Recently, Siraj asserted that Arun provided him with confidence and always backed him. He said, “Bharat Arun sir came into my life and things changed so much. He is a guardian angel to me.” In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year, Siraj revealed that Arun would ask him not to worry and assured the player that he would represent India. Arun’s piece of advice for his protege was, “Just keep working hard and don’t let your guard down.”

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently opined that Arun has had a major influence on Siraj’s development as a fast bowler. Siraj, who extracts seam movement from the wicket, has been exceptional in red-ball cricket. The 27-year-old is known to aim at the stumps and his irreplaceable energy.

