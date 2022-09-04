'He is A Legend'- Haris Rauf Feels Elated After Getting Virat Kohli's Signed Jersey

India will lock horns with Pakistan today (September 4) in the first match of the Super 4 stage. Ahead of the big clash, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf addressed the media and opened up on his thoughts about India star batter Virat Kohli.

“It is a game, and we take it as a game. Virat Kohli is a big player, the way he has performed for his country in international cricket, he is a legend of the game,” said Rauf during a press conference on Saturday.

While answering the questions of the media, Rauf mentioned about his feelings when he received a signed jersey from Kohli.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

He said, “When you talk to him, you always learn a lot. He gave me a signed jersey, thanks to him. I had earlier spoken to him about getting a shirt, so he gave me after that match, it was really nice”

The Pakistan bowler went on to add that his team is all set to face India in the Super 4 clash on Sunday and also mentioned about his plans, going ahead in the match.

“We will try to bowl in their weak zone. The kind of swing we are getting on the pitch is great and the wicket is helping fast bowlers. We need to see the pitch and plan accordingly. My aim is to bowl as many dot balls as I can so that we can take wickets. Bowling dot balls can get you wickets,” said Rauf.

Rauf also talked about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury and said that Naseem Shah’s bowling has given confidence to the team.

“The way Shaheen got injured we were thinking who will bowl with the new ball. He used to get us early wickets. But the way Naseem Shah is bowling we are happy.

“Partnerships are important in bowling as well. I have been playing with Shaheen for a while. I used to be relaxed when Shaheen is around. But seeing Naseem, I am getting the situation I am comfortable to bowl in,” he said.

Both the teams faced each other last Sunday (Aug 28) in their Asia Cup opener wherein India defeated Pakistan by five wickets. In that match, Hardik Pandya displayed an all-round performance and took India to victory ways.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Dinesh Karthik Should be in the Playing 11 no Matter What: Robin Uthappa

However, in week’s time a lot of things have been changed for both the teams. Ravindra Jadeja who played crucial knock against Pakistan in the first match has now been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Avesh Khan will also miss today’s match as he’s been keeping unwell.

While in the opponent’s side, Shahnawaz Dahani won’t be seen in action against India as he is suffering with a side strain.

In such a scenario, it will be crucial to see which team will march towards the finish line in style. Though India, will enter as favourites as they haven’t lost any group stage match but Pakistan can’t be taken lightly either.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here