'He is a Phenomenal Player': Australia Batting Star Praises Virat Kohli

Australia batting star Steve Smith has called Virat Kohli a world-class player across formats citing the truckloads of runs the Indian has scored during his storied international career.

“He (Virat Kohli) is a world-class player in all three formats of the game. He has struck a lot of runs and he is a phenomenal player," Smith said on Fox Sports.

However, Smith was not the only one to pick Kohli as the best batter. His Australia teammate Marnus Labuschagne also lavished huge praise on the former India skipper.

Labuschagne feels that Kohli is undoubtedly the best all-format player at the moment.

Best all format player itw Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on virat kohli pic.twitter.com/Xk5awJXKQL — Gaurav (@82Downunder) November 15, 2022

The T20 World Cup may have proved to be a disappointing affair for India but individually, for Kohli, it was quite a productive campaign.

With 296 runs, at an average of 98.66 in six matches, he finished as the highest run scorer of the showpiece event. He struck four half-centuries.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later named Kohli in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Most Valuable Team.

Kohli was the second Indian cricketer to find a spot in the elite list of players. Suryakumar Yadav, the third-highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup, was the other Indian cricketer to secure a berth.

Kohli had kicked off his T20 World Cup campaign with an incredible match-winning knock of unbeaten 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. he clubbed six fours and four sixes in the contest to guide the Men in Blue to a thrilling four-wicket triumph.

Kohli carried on his onslaught and pulled off another fabulous knock of unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands, in the next encounter. The 34-year-old scored his third half century of the tournament against Bangladesh.

In the semi-final, Kohli displayed terrific batting and notched up another half-century against England. However, his spectacular batting eventually went in vain as the Rohit Sharma-led side had to endure a 10-wicket defeat to crash out of the tournament.

In their next assignment, India will be up against New Zealand in white-ball cricket with several senior players including Kohli, Rohit, KL Rahul among others being rested.

