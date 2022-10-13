'He is a Very Good Bowler no Doubt, But You Need Pace in Australia': Wasim Akram on Indian Pacer

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that Bhuvneshwar Kumar might struggle in Australia if the conditions don’t offer him swing. Team India suffered a massive blow ahead of the mega T20 World Cup as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a back injury. The BCCI has yet not announced a replacement for Bumrah as Mohammed Shami and Siraj are in the pole position to get selected in the WC squad.

Bhuvneshwar hasn’t been at his best in recent times and has leaked big runs in the death overs during Asia Cup and T20I series against Australia. Meanwhile, in the absence of Bumrah, he might be asked to bowl in death overs again in T20 World Cup.

Akram, who is rated amongst the greatest pacers to play the game, suggested that Bhuvneshwar is a very good bowler but it will be tough for him to succeed in Australia with his pace.

“India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he is good with the new ball, but with that pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker. But you need pace in Australia,” Akram told reporters. “It’s in Australia. The Australians will probably play well, they have a good bowling attack, they know those pitches.”

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The two teams faced each other recently on a couple of occasions in Asia Cup 2022, India won the group stage tie, while Pakistan emerged victorious in the Super 4 stage.

Akram feels that Pakistan need to sort out their middle order and said that if it clicks then Babar Azam and Co have a chance to beat India at MCG.

“India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven’t named Bumrah’s replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling. If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance,” added Akram.

