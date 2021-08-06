He is Getting Too Many of Them: Aakash Chopra On Cheteshwar Pujara’s Dismissal to Good Deliveries

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has reflected on Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor run in Test cricket. On Day 2 of the first Test match, James Anderson got the better of Pujara while dismissing the batsman for 4. The English bowler next saw the back of Virat Kohli who fell for a first-ball duck. Chopra opined that Anderson’s delivery to get rid of the India No3 was a ‘very good’ one. He pitched around off-stump and moved away, getting the edge of Pujara’s bat.

Chopra further reckoned that the Gujarat-born player must figure out if he is getting too many unplayable deliveries. The batsman needs to evaluate if he is allowing bowlers to come up with such good balls or if he is genuinely unlucky. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained, “There is no shame in getting out to good deliveries but the problem here is that Pujara is getting too many of them. Questions like — why is this happening with me? That is the question that Pujara has to answer.”

Analyzing Kohli’s dismissal, who was sent to the dugout after Pujara, Chopra noted that the Indian captain was leaving balls outside the off-stump back in 2018, but this time fell into the trap as he nicked Anderson’s delivery. The former India opener said, “The wickets of Pujara and Kohli changed the game completely."

Pujara’s last Test ton came in January 2019 while the last time Kohli made three-figures was in November of that year. Before the start of the 1st India vs England Test on August 4, Chopra pointed out that the poor form of Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has remained a worry for India for an elongated stretch of time.

