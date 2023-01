'He is Just Used to Playing T20 Format': Wasim Jaffer Feels Suryakumar Yadav Needs Few Games to Adjust in ODIs

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said that Suryakumar Yadav needs a few more games to get adjusted to the 50-over format. The flamboyant batter got a place in the playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand but he failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed for 31. He looked in decent touch but a false shot cut short his stay in the middle. The 32-year-old has been in terrific form with the bat in T20Is as he is currently the number 1 ranked batsman in the shortest format. Suryakumar hit four boundaries during his 26-ball stay in the middle. Jaffer feels that the swashbuckling middle-order batting has to understand the 50-over format as recently he has played majorly in the T20Is.

"I think he is just used to playing the T20 format. He knows there's not much time in T20 cricket, but you do have that in 50 overs, so he needs to understand it. He hasn't played a lot of 50-over cricket, but he will get used to it after a few more games," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo. However, Jaffer was impressed with his batting approach in the first ODI versus New Zealand but also suggested that Surya will flourish more if he comes out to bat after 30 overs. "Today, he looked like a million-dollar player. He had a start before a very soft dismissal, but it's better if he starts his innings close to the 30-over mark. However, it gives him time to play until 35-40 overs and then he can play like he does in T20 cricket," Jaffer added.