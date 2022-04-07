'He is Making a Serious Case For Team India's Captaincy': Shoaib Akhtar Praises Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, after having missed IPL last year, is back in action and this time for a new franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a captain. He kickstarted the 2022 overseeing an impressive six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season.

KKR are now sitting at the top of the points table, having won three of the their four matches played so far. Considering his performance as a skipper, former KKR player and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar reckons that Iyer is making a “serious case" for India’s captaincy with his performances in the IPL.

In a chat with Sportskeeda, Akhtar said that Iyer wants to cement his place in the Indian squad and lead it as well, hence “he is proving his worth.”

“Iyer is not putting pressure on the IPL with his captaincy, he is making a serious case for Team India’s captaincy as well. He wants to cement his place in the Indian team and lead it as well. He is proving his worth," Akhtar was quoted as saying.

Iyer was out of action last year, as he was recovering from a shoulder injury. However, following a successful Test debut, the middle-order batter has translated his success across formats.

Akhtar says, “He (Iyer) should continue to score runs and lead the team well, and I believe he will become a big brand in the near future.”

Iyer, who led the Delhi Capitals during the 2019 and 2020 editions of the tournament, was replaced as captain in 2021 following his injury. In the mega auction, KKR won the bidding race for Iyer and the franchise acquired the cricketer for a whooping sum of Rs 12.25 crore.

Ahead of the season, Iyer was named as the captain of the two-time IPL champions.

Akhtar also commented on Ajinkya Rahane, who has been struggling with his form. “Rahane has to deliver,” Akhtar said, stating that he is hopeful the Indian cricketer will bounce back.

Further, Akhtar also urged KKR team management to not give up on the experienced batter so soon.

