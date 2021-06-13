'He is My Life, But I'm Only a Spectator' - Faf du Plessis' Wife Pens Emotional Note After His Injury

After South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis suffered a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League match, his wife Imari du Plessis penned an emotional and important note to teams across the world. In an Instagram post, Imari asked teams to institute a system for emergencies as she felt like a ‘spectator’ with little information about what was happening to her husband.

After the collision, du Plessis was taken to hospital.

Here’s Imari’s note:

“Dear Sports Teams

I was busy putting the finishing touches on my father’s day tribute and putting Zoey to bed when the phone rang. I decided to post this today after an incredibly emotional night.

Dear Team,

We love the way you light up our hearts with excitement, emotion and sense of patriotism. You make us all feel that we belong. We are united as spectators and as the closest loved ones of athletes, we wait for them blindly to honor their commitments to the team. We stand aside in the great moments when everyone takes their place beside them to celebrate victory. We love to wait and watch. But when the wait turns to danger, it can feel like we don’t have any ties to the athlete on the ground.

As a wife and a mom I would like to ask that we start to honor the relationship of next of kin. That was my person who just got severely injured with thousands watching. He is my whole life, but in that moment I am only a spectator. I finally saw the ‘news’ that Faf has been taken to the hospital. I know this is the way these things unfold, that other partners go through this and that I have so much company in waiting in agony on the sidelines.

I ask you for the love of every sport, every partner, parent and child who has been where I was last night. Please institute a system for emergencies. Not just in cricket, in all sports and teams. I have never felt more helpless and I know that no one is at fault here. If so many people are genuinely concerned, imagine the hearts of all those who love dearly. I could see the trouble, I could see that something was wrong and it was written across his face, but I was just another spectator."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imari Du Plessis (@imagesbyimari)

Here’s the video of the collision:

BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz— AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

Du Plessis was later said to be fine.

