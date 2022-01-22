'He is Next in Line': Kevin Pietersen Reveals His Choice For India's Next Test Captain

Indian cricket team will soon have a new Test captain after Virat Kohli vacated the spot following the 1-2 series defeat to South Africa earlier this month. While the handing over of the reins across formats from the legendary MS Dhoni to Kohli was a smooth affair, the same cannot be said of the ongoing transition.

Kohli stepped down from the T20I captaincy days before the 2021 T20 World Cup last year before BCCI replaced him as the ODI skipper too. While Rohit Sharma has been named as his successor in white-ball cricket, when it comes to Test, the choice isn’t that obvious.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels India are spoilt for choice but thinks Rohit should be their next Test captain.

“I like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, you are spoilt for choice," Pietersen was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “Rishabh Pant not yet, may be in one day (cricket) yes. Sharma and Rahul are very fine cricketers. I like Hitman (Rohit), I love watching his cricket. He has done well for Mumbai Indians and he is next in line."

While rumour mills are in an overdrive ascertaining why Kohli has completely stepped away from leadership role, Pietersen feels that the extra pressure of playing in bio-bubble is the main reason behind the decision.

“Virat Kohli is a kind of guy, who in current circumstances, it’s very difficult for his personality to perform. I have friends in all sports, some are the best in the world and they all say that it is very difficult to play in the conditions that people have been playing since the last two years," Pietersen said.

“I am actually not surprised that Virat just wants a little break from that extra pressure because it’s damn difficult playing under a bubble," he added.

He also slammed those criticising Kohli.

“Kohli needs crowds. Kohli gets his juices going because he is an entertainer. So people who are critical of modern day sportsmen, I think are foolish because it’s hard to play in a bio-bubble," he said.

