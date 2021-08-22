The BCCI had recently invited applications for the post of the head coach at the NCA, as Rahul Dravid’s tenure is about to end. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri’s tenure with Team India is ending after the T20 World Cup as well. But it is now widely reported that Dravid has reapplied for his NCA post.

Dravid his credited for creating a strong supply chain for the Indian team in the recent years, and many have backed him to continue with that role. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt is of the opinion that it is the right move by Dravid, if he has reapplied for the position.

Speaking on his YouTube video, Butt said, “By working with the NCA, Dravid is not serving only junior Indian cricket. He recently took a team to Sri Lanka and they won a series (ODIs) over there. He is preparing ready material and sending it to the Indian team. I would say he is heading an industry that is supplying players to Indian cricket. What more than that do you want?”

Not only that, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg had also backed Dravid to continue with the role. “The NCA coach is an important role for the growth and transition of upcoming players for international cricket. Probably a more important role than the Indian head coach. Countries with strong academies generally top the ICC ladders. Dravid must stay in that role,” Hogg had tweeted.

Just recently, Dravid had coached the Indian team that had toured Sri Lanka. There, with inexperienced players too, India managed to win the ODI series 2-1, while they lost the T20Is narrowly 1-2. After the series, some experts had predicted that Dravid might take up India role soon, but for now that doesn’t seem like happening.

