He is Quite Clever: Monty Panesar Says This Seamer Will Come Good in WTC Final

Tim Southee will trouble Indian batsman at Southampton, and Kohli & Co will have to be prepared to take him on, said former England spinner Monty Panesar. The Kiwi pacer is in form of his life and also accounted for six wickets in the first Test against England at Lord’s. He decided to take rest in the second Test match.

“I think Tim Southee will trouble the Indians the most in the swinging conditions. He is quite clever. He draws the batsman in by bowling slightly wide of the crease and slightly fuller. And that’s gonna be the danger ball for the Indian batsman. He’s going to lure them into hitting a half volley into the covers, and he will look to swing that ball. So that’s the ball the Indians need to watch out for," Panesar said while speaking with sports presenter Dr Yash Kashikar on Sportzoclock.

Earlier, he had also opined that Kohli and his team will be at a disadvantage at Southampton with the conditions that are on offer.

“I think New Zealand look slightly the better side. The reason being they have a lot more variations. They have a left-armer, right-armer and the tall bowler Jamieson as well. And that’s a lot more difficult for a batsman to adjust to.

“So NZ will be hoping that the Indians will be preparing against the likes of a right armer and a left-armer and practicing with the ball swinging, because that is where it is going to be really testing for India,” he said.

