'He is the Man When You Consider Across Formats': Salman Butt Picks Best Captain Out of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson And Joe Root

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt picked the best captain out of the modern-day greats Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. The trio has achieved a lot of success as captains in the last decade as India, New Zealand and England have stood out as the dominant sides in world cricket. Out of the three, Williamson is the only player, who currently leads his team in all three formats. Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 WC and now he only leads India in Tests and ODIs. While Root is the captain of the Test side with England working well with the split captaincy.

A fan on his Youtube channel asked Butt to name his pick out of the three modern-day greats, the former Pakistan skipper chose Williamson as the best.

“I think Kane Williamson is the best captain. Yes, Joe Root and Virat Kohli are brilliant as well, and they have led their sides superbly, but overall, generically, Williamson is the man when you consider all leaders across formats,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2 in Chennai: Report

New Zealand have played dominant cricket in the past few years under Williamson’s leadership, as they also reached the finals of the last three ICC marque tournaments - 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 World Test Championship and 2021 T20 World Cup. Out of which, New Zealand clinched the inaugural WTC title by beating India in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has also reached heights under Kohli’s leadership in Test cricket with Test series win over Australia Down Under and victories on England and South Africa soil.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Injury, BCCI Names Replacement

Williamson will lead New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series against India. Kohli will miss the first Test as his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence. The Asian giants will look to take revenge for the WTC final defeat.

Butt was also asked to choose between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma.

“You have asked me which suit is better – Armani or BOSS. Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam play elegant shots. Both are elegant in a different way,” Butt added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here