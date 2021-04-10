He is Timeless: Brian Lara Lauds AB de Villiers for Spectacular Knock Against Mumbai Indians

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is a batting powerhouse who can dictate any game. Something similar happened during the opening match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as with his spectacular innings, De Villiers took the Challengers home in the run-chase. With his sublime knock of 48 runs off 27 deliveries at a strike rate of 177.78, De Villiers won respect across the cricket fraternity.

Batting maestro Brian Lara too seemed impressed with De Villiers’ knock in the opening game as he lavished praises on the batsman saying that he is timeless and knows how to control the game. The knock by the former Proteas captain left many fans stunned as the batsman last featured in a cricket match during IPL 2020. He had since been away from any form of competitive cricket.

“He is timeless. He has got the experience. IPL is the only form of cricket he is playing at the moment. I suppose he is keeping fit and ready for it. At this stage, when you lost Virat Kohli, RCB needed him to come good. He was explosive at the right time, he controls the game. He came in after Glenn Maxwell as well, he controlled the game and got them home,” Lara told Star Sports.

De Villiers’ temperament and composure also impressed Australian commentator Matthew Hayden as he observed that the keeper’s calculated and smart assault against Jasprit Bumrah made all the difference in the game. Bumrah is arguably the best death bowler of the modern times but De Villiers took him to cleaners in the 19th over as he smashed 12 runs off six balls. After this RCB needed just 7 runs off last over and they easily clinched the game.

