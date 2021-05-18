'He is Trying to Blackmail' - Danish Kaneria Criticises Mohammad Amir For Comments on Pakistan Cricket

Mohammad Amir has been quite vocal in his criticism of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alleging he was forced to quit playing international cricket after not getting the deserved respect. However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has thrashed Amir for blackmailing the cricket board in order to force a comeback despite not being at his best in the recent time.

“I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements so that he can make a return to the side. From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing the IPL, you can understand his head space.”

Amir, who was widely projected as the next big thing in international cricket, was one of the three Pakistan players found guilty if spot-fixing during the England tour in 2010. However, he was the only one of the three to make a successful return to international cricket and famously starring in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in 2017.

However, since then, his performance has taken a dip across formats and last December he announced retirement from international cricket citing mental torture blaming Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for his decision.

Kaneria argues that Amir received full backing of Pakistan team management that brought him back to international fold despite the spot-fixing scandal.

“Mohammad Amir should realize that Pakistan were really kind to bring him back after his spot-fixing scandal. But his performance over the last 1.5 years has been absolutely zero. Agreed he bowled really well in the ICC Champions Trophy, but since then he has been on a steep decline,” Kaneria said.

“When you (Amir) were excluded from the team after a decline, you then proceeded to claim that I will not play with this management. Despite them being the ones who backed Mohammad Amir. When I talk about people like Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, the board pressured them to support Mohammad Amir and bring him back to the team. Even some commentators did not want to support Amir, but they had to because the commentary was their bread and butter,” Kaneria alleged.

