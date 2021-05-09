He Just Needs to Relax: Sunil Gavaskar Points Out What's Wrong with Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was at his menacing best last year as he amounted 440 runs in IPL 2020 in UAE. He then carried his form to Australia and shone with the bat as he was promoted up the order especially after Prithvi Shaw‘s barren run. Meanwhile this year his form has dropped a little bit. He has failed to score a fifty in this year’s IPL. His scores for the season: 0, 15, 33, 21, 0, 11, 9 and 43. Well, one of the stalwarts of the game Sunil Gavaskar has come out and pointed this one reason which maybe limiting Gill.

Pressure of Expectations?

“I think what I feel about Shubman Gill is that suddenly, the pressure of expectation is getting to him. Before this, it was different. He was just a young promising newcomer, but now with the performances in Australia, the expectation is that he is going to score, and maybe that pressure of expectation is weighing him down,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

‘He Just Needs to Relax’

“He just needs to relax. He is just a 21-year-old kid. There will be failures and he has to learn from those failures. He’s just got to open and play freely, without worrying about expectations. The runs will come if he plays his natural game. Trying to play across the line and trying to score off every delivery because of the pressure of expectation, he’s actually getting himself out,” Gavaskar added.

Making his Test debut at the hallowed MCG, Gill quickly became a fan favourite as he impressed with scores of 91 and 50. His technique against the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood was brilliant to say the least. He had a nice swing of the bat and could equally find gaps inside the ‘V’. But in this year’s IPL, he just failed to kick on. Despite getting some good starts, he just threw it away. Such performances by such a star player was indeed disappointing.

